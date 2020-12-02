Boardman police investigate counterfeit bills passed at local businesses

Police said four local businesses reported someone coming in with a fake $100 bill

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a report of counterfeit bills that had been passed at a few Boardman businesses.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Dollar General on South Avenue, where they received a report that a man had paid with a phony $100 bill.

The store manager told police that the man had purchased a toy for $13 and received $87 in change before she realized that the bill was fake.

While at the store, the officer was approved by an employee of Yo Beauty, who reported that a man also tried to pay for items with a fake $100 bill at the store. The employee said he recognized the bill as fake and refused to take it but said the man grabbed the money and ran out of the store.

The employee believed that the man was in a black car that had been parked in the lot with three or four other people inside.

Police then began speaking to employees at other stores in the area and learned that fake $100 bills were also used at Extreme Exotic Pets and American Wholesale Outlet.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of identifying the suspects.