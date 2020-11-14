Boardman police investigate burglary at Family Dollar

Officers were called to Family Dollar on Market Street around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a burglary at a Boardman store last week.

Officers were called to Family Dollar on Market Street around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday.

According to a police report, the alarm at the store went off, and a man was seen inside. The man left before officers arrived.

Police said when officers arrived, the front door was shattered and appeared to have been struck by an object. The cash register drawers and been pulled out from the counter and were smashed and open on the floor.

No money had been inside the drawers, and management reported nothing was missing at the time of the report.