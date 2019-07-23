Boardman police: Inmate hid toothbrush in body cavity, attacked deputy with it

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman snuck a toothbrush into the Mahoning County Jail and attempted to attack a deputy with it.

The suspect, 18-year-old Kahna Matthews, was arrested by an officer assisting with an OVI checkpoint on South Avenue Saturday.

The officer reported seeing a driver rapidly accelerating near Shady Run Road and Midlothian Boulevard at 11:54 p.m. He said he nearly hit a curb and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the driver’s side door of the vehicle, which was heading toward him.

The officer then pulled the driver over and said the driver, Matthews, had red eyes, smelled of alcohol and appeared to be nervous. Police said she admitted to having “one shot of liquor.”

Police said the vehicle smelled of marijuana, and the passenger — 18-year-old Keith Foster — had some in his pocket. Police also reported finding a digital scale with marijuana residue and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Both Matthews and Foster denied the gun belonged to them, but both knew it was in the vehicle, according to the report.

Matthews, who was arrested on OVI and gun charges, was taken to the police department, where she was searched.

An officer suspected that Matthews hid an object inside her body cavity, which Matthews said was a tampon. Deputies took her through the X-ray scanner at the Mahoning County Jail, but they didn’t see anything on the scan, according to the police report.

Authorities say while in her cell at the jail, Matthews sharpened a toothbrush and threw food all over her cell. Police said she then attacked a deputy with the sharpened toothbrush as the deputy tried to stop her.

According to the report, staff determined that the toothbrush was taken into the jail by Matthews inside her body cavity.

Matthews faces several charges including improper handling of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI, failure to yield and traffic violations.