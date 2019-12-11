Boardman police identify suspect they say pulled knife on customers

Police said the man, who had a knife in his hand, chased a shopper at one point

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police have identified a man they say stole from Walmart and pulled a knife on two customers.

James Driscoll was identified as the suspect. He faces charges of aggravated menacing, theft and criminal damaging.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images from the store, hoping someone would be able to identify the man.

A woman reported she and her boyfriend walked into the store Sunday, passing a man they didn’t know who had a toddler in his shopping cart. She said she told the man the boy was cute, at which time the man told her, “If I were you, I’d shut my mouth and keep walking.”

The woman’s boyfriend said he questioned what the man said and the man came toward him aggressively with a knife in his hand.

Photo courtesy of the Boardman Township Police Department

The victims said the man with the knife went to his car but later came back, coming toward the male victim again.

Police said surveillance video clearly showed the man with the knife in his hand, at one point, chasing the male victim.

Police said the man with the knife left with the toddler in the cart, which was full of unpaid items.

The store manager said it seemed the man left with about $100 of stolen merchandise.