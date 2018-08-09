Boardman police head back to school before the kids do

Local News

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Although the kids still have a little while before returning to the classroom, Boardman police are going to school this week.

All 59 Boardman officers, including the chief, are currently rotating through the mandated four-hour active shooter training course held inside the high school.

The training is required and repeated every year. This active shooter training course combines classroom instructions with hands-on tactical training.

Although the training was held at school, it's not just limited to schools. Officers can use what they learn anytime and anywhere.

