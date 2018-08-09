Boardman police head back to school before the kids do Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Although the kids still have a little while before returning to the classroom, Boardman police are going to school this week.

All 59 Boardman officers, including the chief, are currently rotating through the mandated four-hour active shooter training course held inside the high school.

The training is required and repeated every year. This active shooter training course combines classroom instructions with hands-on tactical training.

Although the training was held at school, it's not just limited to schools. Officers can use what they learn anytime and anywhere.