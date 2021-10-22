Boardman police: Group from Connecticut involved in local vehicle thefts, police chase

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a group from Connecticut is facing charges after an investigation into stolen vehicles and a chase involving several police departments.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Boardman police were sent to Cover Drive to take a stolen vehicle report. That stolen vehicle was later found at the Red Roof Inn in Boardman.

According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, an investigation determined that several people who were staying at the hotel may have had some involvement with the stolen vehicle from Boardman and another stolen vehicle reported earlier that morning in an adjacent jurisdiction.

That earlier stolen vehicle had been involved in a police chase and crash.

Police said during the investigation, a 17-year-old girl from New Haven, Connecticut with an injured forehead admitted to involvement in the theft of the first vehicle and chase. Officers arrested her on a felony receiving stolen property charge.

Police also arrested Peyton Thompson, 20, also of New Haven, Connecticut, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Officers said he had keys to the stolen vehicle from Cover Drive.

Investigators also identified a third suspect in the thefts, who they said ran from the Red Roof Inn and then stole another vehicle from the parking lot of the Days Inn. That suspect went north into Youngstown and back into Boardman and Poland Village, striking a Boardman police cruiser during the chase, according to Werth.

Werth said an officer received an injury to his arm during that chase. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Due to the increasing speeds and erratic driving of the suspect, police called off the chase.

Werth said the suspect is facing several charges. Police have identified that suspect but haven’t released the identity to the public.