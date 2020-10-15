Boardman Police, Fire departments investigate possible burglary, arson at Master Auto Sales

A law enforcement dog sniffed possible chemicals used to start fires on several locations inside the office, as well as on a Gatorade bottle found outside

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police and Fire departments are investigating a possible burglary and attempted arson at Master Auto Sales.

It happened Tuesday at the Market Street location. Police were called after 9 a.m. when an employee reported walking into the building and smelling gasoline.

Police say the employee also reported a hole in one of the windows and that it had been burned, along with the windowsill and blinds.

There were no smoke or flames when police were there.

Boardman’s fire chief and arson investigator also responded to the scene. After investigating, they asked for a dog to help sniff out possible chemicals used to start fires.

The dog sniffed possible chemicals on several locations inside the office, as well as on a Gatorade bottle found outside.

Police said surveillance cameras were not working at the time.

Police also reached out to the owner at Cirelli Jewelers to help in the investigation.

