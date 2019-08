Justin Olsen, 18, is charged with aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested a Boardman man Wednesday that they say made threatening posts about law enforcement on social media.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the FBI assisted with their investigation, which led to a search of Olsen’s mother’s house on Presidential Drive.

They searched his mom’s house on Presidential and his dad’s house on Oakridge Drive, where he was arrested.