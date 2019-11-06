Boardman police: Driver pulled over by suspicious man, possibly impersonating an officer

Boardman police said they reached out to surrounding agencies, but none had records of the incident

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious man, possibly impersonating a police officer in Boardman last week.

The caller told police she and her family were driving along South Avenue, just north of Matthews Road, around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The caller said her son, who was driving at the time, merged very close to the white Ford Crown Victoria behind them. According to the report, the driver of that vehicle activated flashing lights, signaling for them to pull over.

The caller’s son pulled into their driveway and the Ford Crown Victoria followed. The man was not carrying firearms nor wearing any kind of police badge or insignia, the report said.

According to the report, the man never identified himself as a police officer. He walked up to the son and started yelling at him for not using a turn signal.

The family said they were suspicious of the man and asked to see official police identification. The man pulled out his wallet and showed what the caller described as a “worn out, old blue and white card.”

She said it did not look like real identification, so she told the man to leave their property, the report said. Before leaving, the man told the son, “Be careful you don’t get killed out there on the roads.”

Boardman police said they reached out to surrounding agencies, but none had records of the incident.