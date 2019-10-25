Boardman police: Driver admitted to snorting heroin before crash that took out fire hydrant

The crash temporarily shut down a portion of South Avenue, as water was spilling out into the street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing charges for a crash Tuesday on South Avenue that took out a fire hydrant and sent water spilling out into the street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, both the driver and a passenger were unconscious.

After first responders gave them an opioid-reversal drug, police said the driver, 45-year-old Danielle Tchoryk, admitted to snorting heroin right before the crash.

According to a police report, Tchoryk told police she “snorted a line” in the Save-A-Lot parking lot and was heading to Walmart when “things started going black.”

Police searched the vehicle and found a broken syringe and a bag containing residue, according to the report.

Tchoryk was charged with OVI and failure to control.

As a result of the crash, South Avenue was shut down temporarily while crews worked to fix the fire hydrant.