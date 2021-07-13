Boardman police: Officer fired shots at bicyclist during traffic stop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an officer-involved shooting in Boardman overnight that left a male suspect hurt.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on South Avenue near Mathews Road.

Police said it was a traffic stop involving a bicycle.

A Boardman police officer stopped a suspicious male and when the officer went up to him, the suspect pulled out a knife and came toward the officer, police said.

Police said the officer commanded the suspect to drop the knife multiple times before the officer fired several shots.

The suspect was shot multiple times. Officers responding for back-up were able to start treating him on the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who fired the shots is on paid administrative leave while this is being investigated. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also involved.

Our news crew also saw a baseball bat next to the bicycle. That bat was taken from the scene.

We also saw one shell casing near the rear tire of a police cruiser.

Mathews Road is open. South Avenue is closed near the intersection.