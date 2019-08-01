Boardman police collecting school supplies as a part of Ohio Tax-Free Friday

The cruisers will be parked in the Walmart parking lot on Doral Drive and the Target/OfficeMax lot in the Shoppes at Boardman Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Police Department will be hosting the first “Fill A Cruiser” School Supply Drive on Friday, August 2.

The police department is partnering with Walmart and Target stores to provide school supplies to kindergarten through eighth-grade students in need.

Community members are asked to put all items in one of the marked cruisers that will be parked in the Walmart parking lot on Doral Drive or the Target/OfficeMax lot in the Shoppes at Boardman Park.

The cruisers will be parked there from noon to 4 p.m.

Boardman Sgt. Mike Sweeney explained that he hopes that the cruisers will be filled in only four hours. Sweeney believes that this drive will be a wonderful back-to-school event.

“It’s a great way to take advantage of Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend and pick up a few extra items to help get all of our kids ready for the new school year,” Sweeney said.

The school supplies that are needed include: binders (1”, 1.5″, and 2”) Clorox-type cleaning products, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, folders, glue, hand sanitizer, index cards, loose-leaf paper, markers, pencils and tissue products.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can still drop off the supplies at the Boardman Police Department until August 5.