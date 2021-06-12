Boardman police charge 3 teens, accused of shooting fireworks out of moving car

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested one teenager and cited two others after reports that they were shooting fireworks out of a moving car.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to investigate the complaint at Sheetz on Boardman Poland Road.

While there, an officer reported hearing fireworks being shot off in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall near Planet Fitness.

Police spotted the three suspects, ages 16 and 17, standing around a Honda Civic in the parking lot.

According to the police report, the teens initially avoided answering questions but one of the suspects later admitted that they had been wearing ski masks and shooting fireworks out of the moving vehicle.

Police reported seeing the fireworks in the Honda Civic.

One of the teens was arrested on a charge of underage fireworks possession. The other teens were cited for a curfew violation.

They were all turned over to their parents.