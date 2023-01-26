BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses.

Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork.

The employee said 14 pages were found in a plastic sleeve that had been placed between the main door when the lobby was closed and locked for the day on Saturday.

According to a police report, the paperwork had handwritten and photocopied information on “government-used electronic surveillance weapons,” a Pennsylvania State University investigation and a “U.S. government plot to defraud taxpayers.”

Images from surveillance video of the suspect who left the documents were provided to police, the report stated.

On Monday, the employee reported finding 12 additional handwritten pages inside the business. She believed that they had been placed there by the cleaning staff after the same suspect left them outside the business. The content of the documents was similar in nature.

On Monday morning, officers were also sent to Testa’s Upholstery on Market Street, where suspicious notes had also been left on the front door.

The business’s owner said those notes were rambling and did not seem threatening, other than one reference to “Death to America.”