BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police released an image captured on an area surveillance camera, hoping it leads to tips on a carjacking in the township last week.

Police said the photo shows the people they believe are responsible for the crime, which occurred on Stanton Avenue on May 23.

The victim told WKBN that she was sitting in her car in her driveway when someone came up and took off with her vehicle.

The victim, 20-year-old Jacquelin Freeman, said her brother had previously been approached by four men who asked him for money. They left after he said he didn’t have any cash.

Freeman said they later approached her and took her car at gunpoint.

Items from her stolen car were later found in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Those with information on the crime are asked to contact Detective Kevin Stratton at the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144.