Boardman police asking for information on driver who hit bicyclist, left scene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in the township.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mathews Road.

Police said two men were riding bicycles eastbound on Mathews Road when a silver sedan hit one of the bicyclists. That man was then pushed into the other bicyclist.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment

Police described the vehicle involved as a silver 2010-2014 Hyundai Sonata with damage to

the front and passenger side. The vehicle will be missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact the Boardman Police Department Traffic Unit at (330) 726-4144.