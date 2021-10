BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Zaharah Carson was reported missing Sept. 21.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with part of it dyed red.

This isn’t the first time that Carson has been reported missing.

Anyone with information about Carson is asked to call Boardman police at 330-726-4150.