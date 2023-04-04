BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Township Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual on surveillance video.

Police said the person in the image was captured on video setting fire to a straw bale at Valley Christian Church on Glenwood Avenue on Friday. The fire caused smoke damage to the interior of the church.

Ohio Edison had to be called to the scene to shut off the power on Friday.

Those who recognize the person are asked to contact Detective Doran at 330-726-4144 or the police department’s Facebook page.