BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Chief Todd Werth said a woman walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Courtesy: Boardman PD

Courtesy: Boardman PD

Courtesy: Boardman PD

Courtesy: Boardman PD

The woman then left the bank and got into the passenger side of a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-726-4144.

This same bank was robbed in May when a man walked in at about 11 a.m. on May 25 and passed a note demanding money.

Police were asking for help identifying that suspect, too.