Boardman police arrest two after shots fired at man Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Saturday arrested two men for felonious assault after a man told police someone in a car fired several shots at him after he went to a Shields Road apartment where he was also shot at.

Tequane Bennett, 20, of Shields Road and Markis Roland, 21, of South Hazelwood Avenue in Youngstown, were each booked into the Mahoning County jail after police responded about 3:40 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 700 block of Glenbrook Road, where the victim had stopped his car after being chased by a car where the occupants were firing at him.

They are both in the jail pending their arraignments in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Reports said the victim told police he went to an apartment on Shields Road Saturday afternoon to meet a woman who had somehow obtained personal information from his phone. The woman agreed to delete the information from her phone if the victim went to her apartment, reports said.

Reports said when the victim arrived, the woman was yelling at him and then a shot was fired towards him through the window, so he got in his car and drove away.

As he drove away someone in a car that was following him fired several shots at him, reports said. When the victim got to Glenbrook Road, he noticed the car was no longer behind him. He stopped and asked someone to call police, reports said.

At the apartment, Bennett and Roland were found and taken into custody. Bennett gave police permission to search his car, which was the car that was following the victim.

Inside the car, reports said police found an Intratec TEC 9 semiautomatic pistol as well as a 9mm pistol, reports said.

Reports do not list Roland’s involvement in the case except to say he was at the apartment when police arrived and was arrested after he was questioned by detectives.

Both men also agreed to allow detectives to perform a gunshot residue test on them, reports said, but the results will not be known right away.