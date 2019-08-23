Boardman police arrest teens seen scaling fence near Akron Children’s Hospital

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a mask and carrying a BB gun

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two Boardman teens who they said jumped a fence Thursday near Akron Children’s Hospital.

A caller reported seeing two “suspicious males” jump over the fence around 6:30 a.m. One of the suspects was carrying a backpack, wearing a mask and had a handgun, according to the caller.

Police also received a report saying overnight, a gun was stolen from a car on Meadowbrook Avenue.

A police officer at the hospital stopped the two 17-year-old boys.

Boardman officers came to question them and found one of the teens had a BB gun in his pocket, which looked like a real gun, according to a police report.

Police said the teens had items belonging to other people, including credit cards and Social Security cards. They were also found with a large number of coins, as well as phone chargers and lighters, according to the report.

They are facing charges including criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons and unruly juvenile.