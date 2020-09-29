Boardman police arrest suspect with felony warrants after brief chase

Raeshawna Underwood now faces charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they arrested a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges after a brief chase in Boardman on Saturday.

Around 12:35 a.m., officers say they spotted 39-year-old Raeshawna Underwood driving into a carport on Lemans Drive.

Police said they stopped Underwood and found she had warrants for arrest. They said at one point, Underwood ran from an officer and into an apartment building.

According to a police report, Underwood jumped from a back deck of an apartment and ran into a wooded area.

Police said an officer spotted her after she ran from the wood line to behind a car parked in the car port. The officer ordered her to comply by holding a Taser to her and placed her under arrest.

Along with her felony warrants, Underwood faces charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

