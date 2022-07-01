BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man was taken into custody early Friday after he was spotted walking in the middle of Market Street.

Ronald Chappell, 34, of West Boston Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a warrant from Youngstown police for theft.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 4:05 a.m. spotted Chappell dressed in all black walking in the middle of Market Street near Meadowbrook Avenue.

As the officer turned around, Chappell got out of the street and onto the sidewalk. Reports said Chappell told police he was walking in the street because there was no traffic.

The officer ran a records check and took Chappell into custody on the theft warrant, reports said. Reports said when asked, Chappell said he did not have a gun but when he was searched, police found two magazines for a handgun in one of his pockets.

Chappell then told police he had a gun in his other pocket, and officers recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. A third magazine was found in a cargo pocket on his pants, reports said.

Reports said Chappell told police he needs the gun for protection.

Chappell can not have a gun because of convictions in 2012 through Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of harassment by bodily substance and vandalism.