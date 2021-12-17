BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man wanted by township police on two felony and five misdemeanor warrants was taken into custody this week at a Market Street hotel.

Alvin Traylor, 54, of East Boston Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on two fifth-degree felony charges of theft as well as five first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

The charges stem back to June 3 and items taken from the Meijer store on U.S. 224 and Macy’s in the Southern Park Mall.

Traylor was spotted about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a 7015 Market St. hotel, and several officers were sent there to set up a perimeter and arrest him.

Reports said he tried to get officers to take him to a hospital despite the fact nothing appeared to be wrong with him. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was admitted to the hospital before being medically cleared and booked into the jail.

Reports said on July 15, Traylor tried to leave the Macy’s with $385 worth of merchandise he did not pay for and he ran from the store when confronted by loss prevention personnel.

Traylor was arraigned before Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman and remains in the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

He is expected to have preliminary and pretrial hearings Dec. 23.