Boardman police arrest man they say slashed woman with knife during fight at apartment

Police said she had a deep cut on her arm that required 10 stitches

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect on felonious assault and aggravated burglary charges after reports that he slashed a woman with a knife during a fight at a Boardman apartment.

Police said Vincent Gomori turned himself in on a warrant Sunday.

Police said the charges stem from an incident on October 29 at an apartment on Carter Circle.

A woman told police she had been involved in a relationship with Gomori, but ended things after learning he “did something really bad.” Police said she would not elaborate on what she learned about Gomori.

The woman said Gomori broke into her apartment that night and got into a fight with a man she had over. She said Gomori had a knife and when she tried to intervene, she was cut on the arm.

Police said it was a deep cut that required 10 stitches.

While the woman was at the hospital, police said Gomori continued calling her. An officer answered her phone and asked for Gomori’s side of what happened, according to a police report.

Police said Gomori wouldn’t meet the officer but said, “How would you feel if a guy was at your girl’s apartment?”

He was warned not to return to the woman’s apartment or contact her again, and charges were filed.