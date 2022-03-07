BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who is free on bond on a weapons charge picked up another weapons charge Sunday after reports said township police answered a fake robbery call at a hotel room he had rented in Boardman.

Ian Thomas, 31, of East Florida Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on a third degree felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested about 10:10 p.m. after township police were called to a 5235 Market St. hotel room for a report that someone who was in one of the rooms was being robbed.

Reports said seven officers showed up, and police used the loudspeaker on one of the cruisers to tell anyone in the room to come out with their hands up. Reports said Thomas first looked through the curtains then came out with his hands up before he was handcuffed.

When no one else came out of the room, police entered and found no one inside, reports said. Reports said in plain view the officers saw a handgun, two bags of marijuana and a bag of bullets which was later found to have 58 live .22-caliber rounds.

Reports said Thomas was “highly agitated” that police were there and he had no idea why officers were in his room. He told police no one else was in his room and there was no robbery there.

The hotel manager said he saw no one else in the room, and video footage also confirmed that Thomas was the only person in the room, reports said.

Police called the number that called 911 and that person told officers he was at a gas station and that he allowed someone to use his phone while he went inside. He was able to describe the person for investigators, reports said.

Reports said Thomas told police the gun was his and he needs it because his life has been threatened.

Thomas has a pending case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge stems from a June 8 traffic stop by Youngstown police on the North Side where reports said police found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, $792 cash and fentanyl, cocaine, pills and marijuana.

Thomas has been free on $6,500 bond he posted after his arrest. The case was bound over to a grand jury and he was indicted July 1. He is set for a March 15 pretrial.