Boardman police arrest 3 on drug charges, including woman accused of theft last year

Officers said last October, the woman stole gold and silver coins while doing her laundry at a man's house

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested three people on drug charges, including a woman wanted in connection to a theft last year.

Police said they stopped at Town and Country Motel on Market Street late Monday night because a car alarm was going off.

Officers found 59-year-old Darnell Mullins, of Youngstown, who said he accidentally set off the alarm, according to a police report.

Police said 35-year-old Mindy Gandy and 32-year-old Heather Maravola, both from Youngstown, were with him.

Gandy had a warrant on a theft charge from October of last year. In that incident, a man told police Gandy — who he just met at a bar — asked to do her laundry at his house on Wildwood Drive in Boardman. While she was there, she stole multiple gold and silver coins, along with personal documents, from a safe in his bedroom, police said.

Maravola had warrants on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and for not showing up in court on traffic charges.

Between the car and motel room, officers found crack cocaine, white powder and three crack pipes, among other drug items, according to the report.

Mullins is charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

Gandy is facing charges of obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

Maravola is facing a charge of drug paraphernalia.