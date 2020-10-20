Boardman police arrest 2 men on gun charges over the weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police made two gun arrests over the weekend.

About 12:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a car wash in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard for a report that a man had pulled a gun on someone. Officers reported finding the man, Antuan Fields, 24, of West LaClede Avenue in Youngstown, vacuuming broken glass out of the back of a car he was driving that had a shattered back window while he was smoking a marijuana cigar.

Fields told police the car had been hit by gunfire Saturday on Market Street, reports said. Reports said a records check found that Fields was wanted out of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on drug charges.

Before he was taken into custody Fields was asked if he had anything illegal in the car, and he told police there was a gun in the car. Officers found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol under the driver’s seat with an extended magazine and a homemade knife in the glove box, reports said.

Fields was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

About 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police pulled over a car at Chester and Jennette drives for an improper turn and discovered the passenger and car’s registered owner Hosea Hodges, 18, of Miller Avenue in Youngstown, has a theft warrant from Liberty police.

Hodges appeared very nervous and told police he had been shot recently in Youngstown and asked for an ambulance. He allowed himself to be searched and police found a pill bottle in his pockets, reports said.

The driver of the car allowed police to search it, and officers found a .357 Magnum revolver and a bag of ammunition between the passenger and drivers seat, reports said.

Hodges and the driver both denied knowing the gun was there, but because the gun was within reach of Hodges, he was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, reports said.

Hodges initially declined medical treatment, but when he was informed he was being arrested, he asked for an ambulance again, reports said. He was treated at St Elizabeth Health Center Boardman before being booked into the jail.

This is the second time since August 10 that Hodges has been arrested on a gun offense. He had been arrested by Youngstown police for improper handling and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

