BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.

A caller contacted police around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, reporting that she had seen two men pulling on car door handles in the 4400 block of South Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found several vehicles that someone had gone through and left the doors open.

Police stopped two men that matched the description of the suspects, according to a police report. The men, 25-year-old Johnnathen Figueroa and 30-year-old Austin Chace, were stopped walking from the Shell gas station on E. Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said Figueroa was found with a digital scale containing suspected drug residue, and Chace had $9 in cash, a Visa card with someone else’s name on it and an Ohio EPPI card belonging to a woman.

Police noted in their report that the men’s shoes matched the impressions left on the ground near the vehicles that had been entered.

Chace was found to have five warrants for his arrest through the Adult Parole Authority, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, Girard Municipal Court and from the state of Michigan.

Police said Figueroa, who was arrested on drug paraphernalia charges, admitted that he and Chace had been breaking into cars and said he was stealing and robbing people due to being hungry. The report states that Figueroa was also found with cards belonging to other people as well as jewelry and a bag of suspected heroin.

Chace is also listed as a suspect in the theft of a vehicle in Girard earlier this month. The vehicle had been stolen from a driveway in the 600 block of E. Prospect St. on Dec. 12. A debit card in the vehicle was also stolen and used to make several attempted purchases in Cortland, Austintown and Youngstown, according to a police report.

The stolen vehicle was later found in Boardman, in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Commons Place.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Lanite Rider, told police that she was with Chace when he broke into multiple cars in Girard, according to the report. She said Chace stole one of the cars that he broke into, and they went to Pilot truck stop and then Walmart in Bazetta, where Chace purchased three gift cards. She said he later dumped the car in Boardman, according to the report.

Rider faces complicity to theft charges in Girard, while Chace faces multiple theft charges.