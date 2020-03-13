Boardman police arrest 2 after reports of car break-ins

Boardman police are still looking into other reports of car break-ins in that area recently

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested an 18-year-old and another teen boy after reports of car break-ins in the township.

Kasper McGovern, of Boardman, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of criminal tools, consumption of alcohol underage and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Another teen boy was charged with theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possession of criminal tools and unruly/curfew violation.

Police said they got a report of two males breaking into cars on Gertrude Avenue near Market Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers got there, they caught the two boys running away.

Police said McGovern immediately cooperated with officers but the teenager ran away. Officers chased him, but eventually caught up to him and arrested him.

Boardman police are still looking into other reports of car break-ins in that area recently.

They recommend you lock your car doors, park in well-lit areas and use home surveillance cameras to discourage criminals.

If you see anything suspicious, call Boardman police at 330-726-4144.