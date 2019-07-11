Boardman Park reschedules Independence Day concert, fireworks

It will now be held Saturday, July 27 at the Maag Theatre

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Park’s Independence Day Concert and Fireworks display has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 27 at the Maag Theatre.

The event had been postponed due to weather.

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band will now perform at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks display by Phantom Fireworks.

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band is an open community band of 60-plus members that began performing in 1984. The band ranges in age from high school students to senior citizens.

Those attending the concert should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Boardman Park is an alcohol-free park.