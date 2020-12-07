Boardman Park lights up drive-thru Christmas displays

While riding through, radios can be tuned to 88.9 FM to enjoy the display synchronized with holiday songs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lights in Boardman Park are officially on. They lit up for the first time Sunday night.

If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays with the family while being safe, then you can enjoy the Christmas lights displayed in Boardman Park.

Sunday began day one of Boardman Park’s “Season of the Lights” show.

The show is designed for families to stay in their own cars while marveling at the beautiful light displays.

While riding through, radios can be tuned to 88.9 FM to enjoy the display synchronized with holiday songs.

The light show is free and will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. each night through January 10.