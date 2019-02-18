Boardman Park hosts annual Father-Daughter Dances Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Around 300 dancing duos participated in the 16th annual Father-Daughter Dances at Boardman Park, which ended on Sunday.

Along with cutting the rug, attendees had the chance to take photos, enjoy snacks and share tender moments. This included a rose ceremony, which irecreation director Karen McCallum said is important for daughters.

"A couple of years ago, I went to calling hours of a gentleman who passed away, and he was buried with one of his daughter's Father-Daughter Dance roses because it was important to her," said McCallum.

If you missed the event this year, they hold the dances every year around Valentine's Day.

Daughters can be between five to 12 years old.

All money raised from the dances goes toward holding events at the park.