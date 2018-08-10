Boardman Park: Facebook post about bear is 'fake news' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Hundreds of people living in the Boardman area were on edge Friday morning after rumors of a bear sighting in Boardman Park.

A post about the bear at the park has been shared multiple times on Facebook, but it's not what it seems.

The post is not true.

Boardman Township Park officials said they know the video wasn't taken at the park, and parkgoers have nothing to worry about.

"There are no bears here. We've never had a bear," said Park Director Daniel Slagle. "Nobody's ever reported a bear in Boardman Township Park, so I really encourage people to still come to the park, still enjoy the park and not be concerned about any bears."

Looking at the comments under the man's Facebook post, he admits that the photo was actually taken in the Smoky Mountains. He said the post was a joke and that people need to read the post before they share it.

After contacting the man, the post was removed from Facebook.