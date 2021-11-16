Boardman parents head to federal court in fight against mask mandate in schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Boardman parents is taking its fight over a school mask mandate to federal court.

The group of 10 parents is part of the Boardman Ohio Parents Organization.

On Tuesday, they went to federal court seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the mask mandate in the district.

In the filing, the group claims the mask mandate is unconstitutional and illegal.

The Boardman Ohio Parents Organization moved the case to federal court after Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Donofrio denied their request for a temporary restraining order.