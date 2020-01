A Boardman police officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into his arrest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman police officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into his arrest.

According to court documents, Patrick Klingensmith, 46, of Canfield, is charged with domestic violence, endangering children, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty surrounding a Dec. 15 incident.

Klingensmith was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday. He is currently free on bail.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said more information will be released later today.