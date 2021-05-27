Boardman officer assaulted by man hiding drugs, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police said kicked an officer and was hiding drugs is now facing charges.

Police said they pulled over the pickup truck Joey Seaman, 39, was driving in the parking lot of Southern Park Mall just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. An officer said the truck did not have a license plate. There was a piece of paper on the back windshield, but it wasn’t a temporary tag, police said.

The officer said the truck Seaman was driving also matched the description of a car involved in a theft at Lowe’s and a hit-skip crash earlier this month.

Seaman started to get out of the truck, but the officer ordered him to get back inside, police said.

The officer saw the paper on the windshield was actually from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Seaman put it there to make it look like he had a temporary tag, police said.

Seaman did not have a driver’s license or any form of ID on him, so the officer ordered him out of the truck at that point, according to a police report.

The officer said Seaman reached under his seat and would not show his hands.

Police said he struggled with officers, who were able to wrestle him to the ground. They said a bag of drugs and a crack pipe fell to the ground.

According to the report, when officers were arresting Seaman, he started kicking an officer’s legs and shins.

Police said it looked like he was still hiding something from them and he continued to thrash around.

Officers said they hit Seaman with a Taser to get him to cooperate.

They found another crack pipe and more suspected drugs on him, according to the police report.

He started yelling at officers, saying his arms and legs were burning and something was wrong, but police said he didn’t appear to be hurt. They said Seaman continued to be uncooperative and seemed to be under the influence.

Seaman was taken to the hospital, then to the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said they found three more crack pipes and another drug item in Seaman’s truck.

After testing, police said the drugs found on Seaman were likely heroin and fentanyl.

He faces charges of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possession of drugs/drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.