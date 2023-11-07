BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman received a sentence Tuesday after she was convicted of a reduced charge following a fire report at a Boardman home last month.

Sabrina Olsavsky, 35, of Kent, was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging, and other charges against her were dismissed upon an agreement with the victim, according to court records.

Olsavsky received a sentence of 18 months of probation and was ordered to pay fines and costs. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case and undergo a drug/alcohol assessment and anger management.

Police arrested Olsavsky on Oct. 1 after firefighters were called to a home on Brandon Avenue, where they found a large fire in a trash can, located near a garage. They quickly extinguished the fire, but police said they were called due to a fight that preceded the incident in which a knife was reported involved.

Police said a man at the home told police that he was arguing with Olsavsky, who sent him text messages stating, “I hope you like the smell of garbage because that is where your clothes are going,” and “I hope you weren’t too attached to your tools.”

The man told police that he arrived home to find the trash can on fire, and he believed his belongings were inside. He then called police while pulling his truck out of the driveway to get away from the fire and said Olsavsky came toward him holding a kitchen knife.

Police found a partially empty gasoline can in the front yard, a lighter on the garage floor and a kitchen knife on the back patio.

Police noted in their report that thousands of dollars worth of tools, clothing and household items were damaged during the incident.