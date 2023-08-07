BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman is in jail after crashing an all-terrain vehicle, injuring herself and a passenger, and then resisting arrest, according to a police report.

Boardman police were dispatched to the 7900 block of Hitchcock Road Sunday for reports of an all-terrain vehicle that had overturned in a field and was on top of a woman. Reports state the caller was hysterical and could not give a definite address.

The caller, who was also the driver of the ATV, later identified as Rachel Peters, 46, was found walking around the scene with cuts and blood on her hands and face, reports state.

Emergency crews on the scene immediately began to treat the passenger of the ATV, who was partially thrown from the vehicle when it rolled onto its side and came to rest on her right arm.

Peters was walking around the scene in a state of distress, unable to answer police questions, stating that she “tried to help [the victim],” according to reports. Reports also state Peters smelled strongly of alcohol and was struggling to stand.

Authorities spoke to the passenger of the vehicle, who stated that Peters was driving the ATV and hit a rut, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Police escorted Peters to a cruiser, where reports state she attempted to hug family members as they passed on the walk to the car, before telling them she was going to jail and to call an attorney, reports state.

After being placed in the car, without handcuffs, officers reported that Peters began screaming and banging on the interior of the cruiser. When officers attempted to remove Peters from the car in an effort to handcuff her, reports state she refused to comply and began pushing herself out of the car, kicking and pushing off of the prisoner bars in the vehicle.

Once secured in handcuffs, authorities transported Peters to Mercy Health Boardman for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Reports state Peters refused to get into the ambulance, kicking herself away from it, and officers picked her up and placed her on the cot, physically holding her down as she actively attempted to get off of it. Eventually, she was handcuffed to the cot and transported to the hospital.

The passenger was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown and treated for a broken arm.

Peters is awaiting pretrial in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of OVI, aggravated vehicular assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, according to reports.

Peters is set to appear in court Aug. 8.