BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman arrested last month for her connection to a string of dollar store thefts received her sentencing Tuesday in Boardman criminal court.

Brittany Thomas, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft charges after she was arrested July 31 in connection to a string of thefts from a Family Dollar store on South Avenue, according to reports.

According to reports, a store employee on June 15 noticed Thomas was hiding items in a shopping basket and a plastic tote bag while in the store. The employee noted that Thomas then began walking toward the doors with the unpaid items. According to the police report, when the employee tried to stop Thomas from leaving the store with the merchandise, Thomas called the employee “racist” and “prejudiced” before shoving the employee and leaving the store without paying for the items she had.

According to the police report, it’s estimated that Thomas made away with about $500 in that incident. An initial assault charge related to the incident was dropped following “good faith negotiations,” according to court records.

On July 5, a report stated that Thomas ran out of the same store with a bag filled with unpaid merchandise, according to reports.

Police later tied a June 1 incident to Thomas after reports said a woman filled a shopping basket with items and left the store without paying. At that time, officials learned of a trespass warrant against Thomas.

Boardman Judge Joseph Houser sentenced Thomas to 180 days in jail, with 150 suspended and a 30-day credit for time served. Thomas was also sentenced to six months non-reporting probation once all fees are paid, for which she has 30 days to pay. She was ordered to refrain from having any verbal or physical contact with the Family Dollar.