BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in connection to a string of dollar store thefts across the area.

Brittany Thomas, 34, is facing one assault charge and four charges of theft stemming from several incidents at the Family Dollar store on South Avenue.

The assault charge stems from a June 15 incident. Reports state an employee reported that Thomas began concealing items in a shopping basket and a large plastic tote. Thomas began walking toward the doors with the unpaid merchandise and the employee attempted to stop her when Thomas called the employee racist and prejudiced and then shoved her out of the way before leaving the scene with the unpaid merchandise, according to reports.

Reports state the estimated value of items stolen from that incident totaled approximately $500. The employee advised police that the store was familiar with Thomas and that she had stolen several thousands of dollars of merchandise from the business in the past few weeks.

Another incident dates back to July 5 where reports state Thomas ran out of the store with a bag she did not enter with filled with unpaid merchandise.

A June 1 incident was also tied to Thomas after reports state a female filled a shopping basket with items and exited the store without paying for any of them. At the time of that incident, authorities were informed Thomas had a trespass warning connected to thefts from the Family Dollar on Market Street.

Thomas was apprehended by Liberty Police Department on July 30 on multiple warrants out for her arrest. She was arraigned Monday and is set to return to court for pretrial at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.