BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed she was driving under the influence with two children in the back of her car, according to a police report.

The report states that Nadia Brooks, 23, was driving down Market Street at a high speed and was drifting left and right in the lane when an officer conducted a traffic stop.

Officers approached the car and reported two young children, ages 4 and 6, were in the backseat. Reports state the 6-year-old was not in a booster seat and the 4-year-old, while in a booster seat, was not buckled up.

The report also stated that marijuana was found in the car.

Police conducted a series of field sobriety tests and reported they all suggested Brooks was intoxicated. Brooks was then placed under arrest for OVI and transported to the Boardman Police Department, where she took a breath test and tested at .203 BAC, above the legal driving limit of .08, according to the report.

Brooks is facing criminal charges of endangering children and possession of drugs, in addition to traffic charges including two OVI-related charges, two charges of child restraint and one driving under a suspended license charge. She was arraigned on Tuesday and is set to return to court for pretrial at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.