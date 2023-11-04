BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman reported of beating a child with an extension cord appeared in court this week where she pleaded no contest to two charges of endangering children.

Sequette Clark, 51, was arrested Sept. 18 after a report from a school guidance counselor regarding injuries found on a student was brought to the attention of police. An officer met with the guidance counselor and the student earlier in the day of Clark’s arrest where the student reported that Clark struck her repeatedly with an extension cord while disciplining her, according to a police report.

Police said the girl had over 20 to 30 “red lashing marks” on her shoulders and arms. Police also noted in the report that the girl had bruising and red marks on her legs.

Clark originally pleaded not guilty back in September, but withdrew that plea Thursday and entered a plea of no contest to both charges of endangering children.

Clark will serve 20 days in jail and was sentenced to one year of probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

According to the police report, another adult, Dorothy Richards, also witnessed the incident and retrieved the extension cord used by Clark. Richards is also facing a charge of endangering children and is set to return to court for pretrial Dec. 7.