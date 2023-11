BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN employees will be at the Southern Park Mall on Wednesday, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., TV personalities and station staff will be volunteering their time in front of the food court.

The Salvation Army’s goal this year is to raise $150,000 through its Red Kettle campaign.

The money raised helps support the Salvation Army’s efforts year-round.