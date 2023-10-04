BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Wednesday, it is the annual Boardman Optimist Chili Cook-Off!

Once again, it will be the battle of the broadcasters from the WKBN newsroom.

Just like last year, Josh Frketic will be there, the reigning champion of the Hottest Chili Award.

Weekend morning anchor Samantha Bender will be there this year. Her chili looks good.

Plus, Storm Team 27’s Ryan Halicki also will be competing. He is the reigning celebrity champion.

First News Evening Anchor Lindsey Watson will return for her third year as the emcee.