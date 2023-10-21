BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another big foot race will be taking place in Boardman this weekend.

On Saturday, the Youngstown Marathon foundation held a health and wellness expo ahead of Sunday’s half-marathon race. Over a dozen kids ran in the Superhero Kids Run, and some superheroes joined in for encouragement. After the race, there was a meet-and-greet with Batman and friends.

The seventh annual Youngstown Half Marathon will start at 8 a.m. Sunday. This year’s race will include a half marathon, a relay and a 5K race, all of which begin on Route 224 in front of Second Sole.

Though online registration is closed, last-minute signups will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday.

There are over 500 runners signed up for Sunday’s race, and they picked up their gear ahead of time. Others signed up for the race.

“We had a record number of applications to be a beneficiary this year,” said Nicole Ranttila, marathon marketing director. “It was a tough decision to narrow down, but we really believe that we chose four beneficiaries who really prepare important services to our Valley, and keep that chain of generosity going.”

The expo featured this year’s beneficiaries:

Golden String Radio

Buster’s Brigade

Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley

Dorothy Day House

In preparation for the race, the following roads will close to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. Sunday:

East Cohasset Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Cascade Road

Valley Drive

West Valley Drive

East Park Drive

Old Mill Drive

East Newport Drive

Kreider’s Entrance

West Newport Drive

East Golf Drive & parking areas both at Route 224 and Shields Road

West Golf Drive from the Mill Creek Golf Course Parking Lot north to Shields Road

The roads will reopen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.