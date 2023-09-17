BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A major milestone was celebrated in Boardman today for a Catholic organization.

The Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown commemorate 150 years of ministry in the Mahoning Valley.

A dinner was held at The Embassy on Youngstown-Poland Road as part of a year-long celebration. Sunday’s event was to show support for them.

Over the years, the sisters have done humanitarian works like supporting those suffering with HIV/AIDS.

“That’s quite an accomplishment to be in the community for 150 years and serve as teachers, as counselors, different things like that,” said Sheila Donnadio, event organizer.

About 25 of the sisters attended the event. A mass was also held earlier to celebrate them.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.