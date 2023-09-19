BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

Western Reserve Elementary School in Berlin Center and Robinwood Lane Elementary School in Boardman made the list this year.

On November 16 & 17, 2023, the Education Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

A school earns Blue Ribbon status through “exemplary achievement,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Blue Ribbon schools are recognized in one of two performance standards: (Source: U.S. Department of Education)

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools are nominated by top education officials in each state. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Seventeen other schools in Ohio were also designated as Blue Ribbon schools and include: