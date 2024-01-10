BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large tree limb fell onto fell onto the roof of a house in Boardman, leaving major damage.

Crews showed up Wednesday morning on Mapleridge Drive to cut the branch away and make some repairs.

“What happens over time when these trees grow — they grow out and have these stress factors where they begin to decompose and break everything down, and they tend to snap because they get weaker over time,” said Braun Radujkovic, of Braun Tree Service.

There were no injuries.

Johnny Skoloda contributed to this report.