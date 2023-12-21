BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a tough few years for the Salvation Army and 2023 is no different.

Donations for the Red Kettle Campaign are down nationwide for the fourth year in a row. The nonprofit organization uses the donated money to serve more than 25 million Americans in need. The charity raised around $102 million in 2022 compared to $126 million donated in 2019, according to our sister station WJW Fox 8.

In Mahoning County, the Salvation Army says there’s still time to catch up.

“Our Red Kettle drive was going well. This week is a little slow because we don’t have enough volunteers,” said Major Paul Moore of the Mahoning County Salvation Army. “We have a lot of stores with no ringers, so anyone who wants to volunteer get in touch with us, we’d love to put you out for a few hours or whatever you can do.”

The Red Kettle campaign ends on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.